UPDATE 2pm:
A watch and act warning for Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge has been replaced by an advice message.
The SES says moderate flooding is possible to develop at Mongans Bridge from Friday afternoon and at Kiewa (main stream) from Friday evening, where minor flooding is currently occurring.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River to Mongans Bridge, with moderate flooding possible on Friday afternoon.
The Kiewa River level was at 2.86m at Mongans Bridge at noon.
Racing Wodonga has cancelled Saturday's Caulfield Cup Day Races and Party with the Ponies event owing to the recent wet weather.
The club said full refunds would be provided.
UPDATE noon:
The emergency warning to evacuate low lying areas in Benalla immediately remains in place.
The latest SES update just before noon says flood levels are expected to reach 4.5 metres.
Bridge Street Benalla is closed near the river due to flooding.
People on the west side of the Broken River will need to access the relief centre at Benalla Performing Arts Centre, Samaria Road, Benalla, via the Hume Freeway through the Winton exit.
"When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications," the SES said.
"Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk.
"Areas near the affected location may lose services including power, water, sewerage and phone coverage due to flooding."
Wangaratta community meeting
A community flood meeting will be hosted by the SES in St Patrick's Hall, Wangaratta, at 4pm, Friday, October 14.
The purpose of the meeting is for the SES to provide details of local flood plans, as well as the precautions residents should take during floods, and the localised flood risks.
NSW Transport Management Centre says Riverina Highway has reopened in both directions between Bungowannah, west of Albury and Howlong after being closed due to flooding.
Further west near Coreen, Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road.
Motorists can divert eastbound via Bull Plain Road and westbound via Riverina Highway and Honour Avenue to Corowa.
Greater Hume Council information:
As at Friday, October 14, 9.30am
Roads closed:
. Trigg Road, Bulgandry at Billabong Creek between Urana/Back Walbundrie Rand Road
. Weeamera Road, between Cummings Road/Benambra Road
. Lieschkes Road, Alma Park (Closed north end).
. Luther Road, Jindera (at floodway).
. Ryans Road, Moorwatha
. Majors Creek Road, Moorwatha - closed between Howlong Burrumbuttock Road/Vile Lane
. Wilsons Road, Walbundrie
. Kings Bridge Road, Culcairn
. Benambra Road, Culcairn - between Weeamera/Schneiders Road
. Howlong Balldale Road, Balldale
. Coach Road, entire length
. Howlong Burrumbuttock Road - entire length
. Urana Road between Burrumbuttock and Walbundrie
. Walla West Road, between Walla Walla and Burrumbuttock Walla Road
Water over road:
. Walla Walla Jindera Road, south of Walla
. Maloney Road, Burrumbuttock
. Howlong Goombargana Road, Moorwatha
. Mitchells Road, Morven
. Courtney Lane, Moorwatha
. Howlong Burrumbuttock Road, Moorwatha
. Ortlipp Road, Glenellen
. Lindner Road, Jindera
. Hawthorn Road, Jindera at intersection Urana Road
. Coach Road, Gerogery north from township to Benambra Road
. Benambra Road, Culcairn between Cummings Road/Olympic Highway
. Pioneer Drive, Jindera Bungowannah Road end
. Alma Park, Alma Park, between Mullemblah Road and Alma Park Church
. Burrumbuttock Brocklesby Road, Brocklesby - near railway line
. Culcairn Holbrook Road at 'Carabobla' - speed reduction to 40km/h
. Glenellen Road, Gerogery West
. Kwong Howlong Road, Brocklesby
. Lookout Road, Walla
. Olympic Highway - north and south of Culcairn, Traffic lights are in place
. Sherwyn Road, Alma Park - floodway
. Western Road, Rand - floodway
. Federal Street, Culcairn
. Huon Street, Jindera
. Queen Street, Walla
. Jingellic Road, Holbrook - Wantagong Straight
Facilities closed:
. Pioneer Park, Jindera
. Ten Mile Park, Holbrook
Federation Council information:
Information last updated on Thursday, October 13
Lagoon Road, Corowa - Road closed at the Scout Hall.
Memorial Park Road, Howlong - Road closed. Instructional signage erected and all barbeques have been removed.
Ball Park footpath and road, Corowa - Closed.
All public bins from low lying areas subject to high water have been removed - Current.
Rowers Park, Corowa - Park and barbeques closed/non operational due to flooding.
Rowers Park, Corowa - Toilet block Closed due to flooding.
Bangerang Park Barbeques, - Corowa Barbeques are non operational due to flooding.
Lions Park, Howlong - Closed due to flooding.
Mahonga Road - Closed due to flooding.
Doctors Road - Closed due to flooding.
Urangeline Creek Road - Water over road.
Balldale Road - Not a suitable travel route for light vehicles due to water over road.
Four Corners Road - Water over road.
Federation Way, 4km South of Urana - Water over road.
Narrow Plains Road closed between Woodhouse Road and Berrigan Council Boundary - Closed due to road damage.
Federation Way, Daysdale - Water over road.
Corowa Road - Water over road.
Fergusons Road from Spring Drive to Redlands Road, Corowa - Water over road.
Billabong Anabranch Bridge, Urana - Closed from 7pm, Wednesday, October 12.
Coreen - Buraja Road - Water over road.
Balldale Road, from Riverina Highway to Balldale township - Closed due to flooding.
Tom Roberts Road, Corowa - Closed due to flooding.
Spring Drive, Corowa - Mulwala - Water over road.
Redlands Road, 10km west of Rivalea - Water over road.
UPDATE 10am: Albury and Border Rescue Squad has been called out for cars stuck in floodwaters on Friday morning.
"We can't be any clearer, do not drive in flood water!" the squad posted on Facebook.
Further details are still being sought.
Albury Council has closed the Riverina Highway at the corner of Padman Drive and Pemberton Street, West Albury.
Transport for NSW contacted the council to do this due to flooding at Bungowannah.
"Local traffic exceptions are in place," the council said.
"Due to flooding, traffic control is also in place on the Riverina Highway between Table Top Road and Kerr's Road, Thurgoona.
"Please only travel if necessary, and take care when on the roads."
Wodonga Council has listed parks, roads and paths that remain closed Friday morning, following Thursday's rain.
"Although the severe weather warning for the North East has been cancelled, a moderate flood warning is in place for the Kiewa River," the council said.
Closures in Wodonga:
Les Stone Park playground, barbecue area and car park
Whytes Road
Frederic Street Road
Stock Route
Cycle path along Kiewa Valley Highway at Middle Creek
A significant amount of water has affected Willow Park and drains and creeks are flowing at high levels.
The Kiewa Valley Highway is open but speed is limited to 40kp/h at Middle Creek.
Conditions and road closures can change quickly.
Victoria's Department of Transport said the Melbourne-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway re-opened at 8.30am between Benalla and Avenal.
Many major roads remain closed:
The Kiewa Valley Highway, Bandiana
The Great Alpine Road east of Wangaratta
The Midland Highway is closed between Benalla and Shepparton
The Pyrenees Highway closed in several locations
The Wimmera Highway closed between Wilsons Hill and Newbridge
The Melba Highway south of Yea
The Hamilton Highway, Hexham
For safety reasons, V/Line services, including trains, scheduled and replacement coaches are suspended on the Albury, Seymour, Shepparton, Bendigo, Swan Hill and Echuca lines.
"Victorians are encouraged to again avoid travel today," the department said.
"Flood waters are still rising in many parts of the state and roads have been damaged by flood waters."
UPDATE 8.33am:
NSW State Emergency Service has issued a watch and act alert, warning people not to enter floodwater on sections of Riverina Highway along the Murray River.
The SES says there may be flash flooding impacting local roads and road closures.
"You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing," the SES said.
"Avoid floodwater for your safety."
UPDATE, 8am: Rain continues to fall across the Border and North East, with Albury recording 36.8 millimetres since 9am Thursday.
Over the same period, 52.6mm fell at Falls Creek while Wangaratta received 39.4mm and Rutherglen 40.2mm.
EARLIER: Emergency warnings, road closures and public transport changes are still in place across areas of the Border and North East on Friday morning.
Victorian State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for Benalla at 3.32am, saying floodwaters are rapidly rising with levels expected to reach 4.5 metres.
A relief centre has been opened at Benalla Performing Arts Centre, Samaria Road, Benalla.
A further warning at 6.09am for low lying areas between Benalla and Baddiginnie noted it was now too late to leave.
"The flood is impacting now, which means there is no longer enough time to safely leave your property," the SES said.
"If you have not evacuated, you should shelter in the highest location possible."
RELATED:
The NSW Transport Management Centre reported at 5.45am Riverina Highway had closed in both directions between Bungowannah and Howlong (west of Albury), due to flooding.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area or consider an alternative route," the centre said.
On Thursday evening all V/Line services on the Albury, Shepparton, Seymour, Echuca and Swan Hill lines were terminated immediately due to flood-related impacts.
The Department of Transport said this included all train, scheduled and replacement coach services.
"The Department of Transport, together with V/Line is working with passengers to provide emergency accommodation if necessary," the department said.
On Friday morning the department announced V/Line services between Southern Cross and Seymour, Shepparton and Albury were immediately suspended until further notice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.