The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Free

North East flood updates: Emergency warnings, road closures and cancelled services

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:54am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benalla Council staff posted this Facebook picture of the view outside Benalla Library on Friday morning.

UPDATE 2pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.