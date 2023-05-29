It has been said before, including in this space, but is worth repeating - the most dangerous thing many of us will do today is drive a car.
But driving is done so often, so easily, that the risks can be forgotten or at least not be front of mind. After all, it's part of our day; we're just ducking out to the shops, heading to work or on our way home.
Sadly, not all journeys end with driver, passengers and other road users arriving at their destination, safe and sound.
In little more than a week, The Border Mail has reported on fatal road crashes in Talgarno, Thurgoona and Howlong, with a pedestrian also hit in central Albury last Thursday.
Ongoing investigations make it inappropriate to discuss specifics of these incidents but the ripple effects are obvious.
From the victims themselves, their families and friends to the witnesses and emergency services responding to devastating scenes, few are left unaffected.
The wider community, particularly in our regional and rural settings, also experiences shock, grief and compassion when tragedies occur.
And that's just in the immediate aftermath. To follow can be lengthy rehabilitation and possible legal proceedings stretching over weeks, months, even years.
"We need people to take responsibility for their own actions," he said.
"I've said that a lot this year and I'm sick of saying it."
Assistant Commissioner Weir described the weekend as a "catastrophe", confirming 130 lives had been lost so far on Victorian roads in 2023, more than 30 above the same time last year.
He condemned reckless actions like speeding, drink driving and using devices while behind the wheel.
"These things, it makes your blood boil, because it is so avoidable, so all we can ask for is that people listen to what's being said.
"That when you see families of the victims, you listen to what they say, because it's heartfelt and you don't want that to be you."
No, you don't. Please drive safely.
