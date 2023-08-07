A typhoon, extreme heat and unsanitary conditions knocked the World Scout Jamboree way off course, but a Jindera mother is confident some good might come out of the experience.
Problems quickly began to plague the event, prompting Scouts Australia to relocate its contingent by Wednesday night.
That was because it was believed incoming Typhoon Khanun had a 70 per cent chance of hitting the jamboree site in Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do Province
Mrs Schulz said it had been a challenging experience for her son and his fellow Scouts, but still "Tim was having a great time" and she was confident their leaders had the situation in hand.
"The Aussies have been coping really well with the extreme heat and the toilet situation," she said.
Mrs Schulz said although it was difficult, good would come out of what had happened.
"Who knows, the kids involved in this might have a desire to help typhoon-affected nations in the future, by designing strong housing, or working with charities," she said.
Mrs Schulz said she was thankful parents were being kept up-to-date with the changes in the program.
"As a parent, I am really proud of the Scouts and their leaders," she said.
The jamboree, described as the world's largest youth camp, gathers Scouts from around the world every four years, each time in a different country."
Scouts Australia has made special mention of their resilience and spirit over the past week.
"They are the embodiment of what it means to be a Scout, exemplifying our motto 'be prepared'. This includes being agile and ready to adapt to rapidly changing situations," a spokesperson said.
Careful monitoring of the situation meant "given this firsthand experience, and the impending weather threat, it becomes paramount for us to prioritise the safety of our contingent above all else".
"Consequently, we have made the informed decision to conclude our camping at the jamboree site," the spokesperson said.
"We will be relocating to accommodation in Seoul, where an alternative jamboree program awaits. This will give (the Scouts) a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural, natural, and scenic wonders of Korea."
The Australian group had encountered issues such as " significant flooding and tent collapses".
"This unforeseen eventuality delayed our arrival at the jamboree site," the spokesperson said.
"Given the high temperatures, we've made sure to emphasise wellness over sticking strictly to the program."
The jamboree began on August 1 and will continue until Saturday, August 12.
"We understand the anxieties this situation might foster," the spokesperson said.
"We're better off than some other contingents dealing with soggy sites and unsatisfactory catering. Thankfully, that's not our story."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.