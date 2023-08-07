The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Scouts 'challenging experience' at The World Scout Jamboree

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:31pm, first published August 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRONT: Zara Harris, 15, Cloe Williams, 15, Maya Shirley, 14, Miette Dehlyia, 14 and Karinda Peet, 15. BACK: Jason Dehlyia, Timothy Schulz, 16, Adam Collins, 15, Elizabeth Powles, 15, Caitlin Weppner, 15 and Andrew Collins. Picture by Mark Jesser.
FRONT: Zara Harris, 15, Cloe Williams, 15, Maya Shirley, 14, Miette Dehlyia, 14 and Karinda Peet, 15. BACK: Jason Dehlyia, Timothy Schulz, 16, Adam Collins, 15, Elizabeth Powles, 15, Caitlin Weppner, 15 and Andrew Collins. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A typhoon, extreme heat and unsanitary conditions knocked the World Scout Jamboree way off course, but a Jindera mother is confident some good might come out of the experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.