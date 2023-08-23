The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian government backflip on visiting teachers program cautiously welcomed

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A backflip by the Victorian government on a decision to cut specialised teacher roles for disabled kids from 117 to 32 has been cautiously applauded by a Wodonga couple who feared for the future of their blind daughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.