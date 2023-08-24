THE critically-acclaimed Royal Czech Ballet returns to the Border this spring as part of its Australian tour.
The company announced it would tour Sleeping Beauty from September 6 to November 3.
It will perform at Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday, September 14.
This presentation of the classic masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty, follows the company's 2022 tour with Swan Lake.
Sleeping Beauty will feature international soloists Cristina Terentiev and Natalya Kusch (formerly of The Australian Ballet and Queensland Ballet).
The male leads of the Prince will be played by Yevheniy Svyetlitsa and Nikolay Nazarkevich.
The troupe features elite dancers from Italy, Ukraine and Moldova.
The classic ballet follows the story of Princess Aurora, who has a spell cast on her by the bad fairy Carabosse that will mean she will die if pricked by a needle from the age of 16.
The King bans all needles in the Kingdom but Princess Aurora accidentally pricks her finger on her 16th birthday. One hundred years later, a prince stumbles upon the Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora, where she is awoken from her sleep and witchcraft is defeated.
Sleeping Beauty Czech Ballet is playing at Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday, September 14, from 7.30pm.
The show runs for around two hours and five minutes (including interval).
The production will also go to Wollongong, Newcastle, Wagga, Canberra, Orange, Sydney, Dubbo, Frankston, the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Hobart, Bundaberg, Townsville and Port Macquarie among others.
