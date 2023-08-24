After fleeing war-torn Iraq as a teenager, Natan Bedrosian couldn't be happier to call Australia home.
The 27-year-old moved to Albury from Lebanon, where he and his family had lived for nine years after the ISIS takeover of Iraq in 2014.
Mr Bedrosian, his parents, younger sister and aunt arrived in Sydney in June, and he knew from the moment they touched down that it was the right call.
"When we arrived in Sydney, the border police were very friendly and they helped us a lot. They were always smiling and that was my first impression of Australia," he said.
"I have a very positive impression of Australia, and especially of Albury. It has many opportunities, it's people are very welcoming and it's a really good place to live."
Mr Bedrosian described life in the Middle East as an "open prison".
"We left during the ISIS era. Living in Baghdad, terrorists were always threatening minorities," he said.
"Because I'm part of a minority therefore, it wasn't safe. Extremism was everywhere in the city and many, many families with minority backgrounds left Baghdad.
"There's chaos there, anarchy, it's a jungle.
"My grandparents came to Iraq during Amenian genocide. They were survivors and were also refugees. Sadly, we both share the same destiny, we're both refugees.
"It was during the time of the Ottoman Empire and they were forced to leave the area and came to Iraq. We lived there until ISIS took over.
"Back in Iraq, my sister didn't have any opportunities because it wasn't a woman's right. She had huge pressure on her, but here she is free.
"At least she can walk free in the streets. Even I wasn't safe in Iraq, but here we have full rights and equal opportunities."
Mr Bedrosian spoke English well before his arrival, but set about mastering the Australian accent by watching ABC news reports on YouTube.
"I knew Australians had an accent, so I started Googling and ABC News had a channel on YouTube. I then started Googling documentaries on Australia," he said.
"I started to borrow books on the history of Australia and Australian society to learn more things about Australia.
"My parents have started going to classes at TAFE. They know some English, but they're not fluent, therefore they are going to TAFE."
Mr Bedrosian has already started giving back to the Border community that has given him and his family so much.
"I love helping other people get integrated into Australian society. For me, education is the best tool to get integrated into society and then to find a proper job and to have a family," he said.
"I'm helping them with English communication and showing them around Albury.
"Because Australia and the community here has hosted us, we are ready to do our best to make Australia an even greater country.
"As the song says, From Little Things, Big Things Grow. We are doing that here."
Mr Bedrosian said his dream was to go to university to study political science and use his knowledge to further help others.
"I'm at TAFE now doing a tertiary preparation program, which is a pathway to uni," he said.
"In the Australian liberal democratic system, every person regardless of his or her gender, colour, ethnicity or religion has a fair go.
"I love the phrase 'a fair go'. That's my favourite."
He's also partial to some Aussie staples.
"I like Vegemite sandwiches and Tim Tams," he said.
