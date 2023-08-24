Thurgoona Country Club Resort's NSW Senior Open will be broadcast for the first time.
And in another major boost, the deal for the Border tournament has been extended until after the 2026 event.
Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will contest the $120,000 NSW event in October.
It's the fifth time the Border course has hosted the 54-hole Legends Tour tournament
Golf NSW, in partnership with The Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), will be live broadcasting the final round.
"Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia are elated to bring the NSW Senior Open back to the Albury region," Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson said.
"The local sporting public has supported this championship from the beginning, and with this year's event to be broadcast for the first time, fans across Australia will get to see what a wonderful venue Thurgoona is, and how popular the tournament has become.
"It is a pleasure to continue to return to a venue and city where everyone involved around the tournament, including the players, officials and staff, have been so warmly received.
"Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and the popularity of tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assist us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old."
The Championship is expected to feature many of the country's greats, including 21-time Australasian Tour winner Peter Senior and former USPGA and European Tour winner Peter Lonard.
The event will be held from October 27-29.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.