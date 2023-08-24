The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Government 'big supporter' of Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 24 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Victorian government has rejected claims it had failed to support the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues which has been axed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.