The Victorian government has rejected claims it had failed to support the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues which has been axed.
A Victorian government spokesperson said Creative Victoria, which was listed as a major sponsor for last year's event, did not receive a funding application for next year's event.
"We have been a longstanding supporter of Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues including providing support for this year's festival," the spokesperson said.
"The festival has not applied to Creative Victoria for support beyond the current festival.
"Victoria is renowned for its music scene and we're proud to back music events, venues and artists across the state.
"Creative Victoria's current funding agreement with Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues runs from January 2022 to December 2023, providing total funding of $112,500. The festival has not applied to Creative Victoria for funding beyond 2023."
