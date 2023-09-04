Norths-Wombats booked their place in the Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one women's grand final with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday, September 3.
Just one point separated the two sides during the regular season, but it was the lower ranked Norths-Wombats who got over the minor premiers to move one win from premiership glory.
Stella Moeliker opened the scoring with an early goal for Norths-Wombats, who ran the ball well and punched through the strong Falcons defence.
Falcons' goalkeeper Steph Bruce kept her side within reach with some quality saves, but Sherren Latta eventually doubled the advantage.
A late score from Kate Bardy gave Falcons an outside chance, but it was Norths-Wombats who prevailed, 2-1.
The victors were best served by Chantelle Beath, Quinn Reid, Brooke Johnson and Moeliker, while Bruce, Bardy and Amy Jones starred for Falcons.
CR United progressed to the preliminary final against Falcons after edging past Wodonga in the elimination semi-final.
The game was locked at 2-2 at the final whistle, forcing the teams into golden goal extra time.
After battling it out for a further 20 minutes, the sides couldn't be separated and CR United advanced as the higher placed team on the ladder.
Sara Lumby and Lynn Macaulay were on target for CR United, while Rylee Pontt and Danielle McLeish netted goals for Wodonga.
In division one men, Norths stunned minor premiers CR United, 3-2, to book their place in the grand final.
It was CR United's second loss for the season.
Despite starting clear favourites, the reigning premiers found themselves under pressure with a brace from Norths' Ian Beath and another goal from Justin Ellis giving the underdogs a commanding lead.
Dave Foster and Alex Macqueen found the back of the net for CR United, but it wasn't enough to send the game into extra time and buy them more time to secure the win.
Falcons stayed alive in a come from behind 2-1 win against Wombats.
Wombats' Simon Nolan scored early against Falcons' fill-in goalkeeper, Mat Russell, who went on to have a flurry of amazing saves to keep his team in the game.
The contest was up for grabs with both coming in with good form from recent games, but a double by Dave Smith secured the win for Falcons.
Russell was well supported by Dom Wild in defence, while Wombats' James Ellis made some promising leads up front for his team, but was unable to find the back of the net.
Cr United and Falcons will meet next weekend for the right to play Norths in the grand final.
