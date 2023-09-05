Cudgewa midfielder Darcy McKimmie has won the Blues' best and fairest to stamp himself as one of the most talented youngsters in the Upper Murray league.
He beat prized Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Jason Bartel for the honour.
McKimmie played his juniors for Federal and thirds for Tallangatta before making his senior debut for Cudgewa two years ago.
He has since blossomed into one of the best midfielders in the competition and capable of playing at a higher standard.
Premiership coach Drew Cameron is a huge fan of McKimmie.
"Darcy was a deserved winner of the best and fairest and I thought he probably should have polled a few more votes in the league count to be honest," Cameron said.
"I suppose though when you have got three blokes that finish in the top-four that they steal votes off each other.
"But Darcy is a cracking talent and has got it all.
"He is strong overhead, he's quick and powerful and tough at the contest which is bordering on silly the way he attacks the ball sometimes.
"He is skillful and has shown he can hit the scoreboard as well.
"I think he is a great kid that has got a great footy career ahead of him."
