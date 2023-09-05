The Border Mailsport
Cudgewa midfielder Darcy McKimmie wins club best and fairest

Brent Godde
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:14pm
Darcy McKimmie has taken out Cudgewa's best and fairest. Picture by James Wiltshire
Cudgewa midfielder Darcy McKimmie has won the Blues' best and fairest to stamp himself as one of the most talented youngsters in the Upper Murray league.

