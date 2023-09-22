A PUSH by adventurer Dick Smith to have an aviation milestone recognised at a Culcairn paddock has been embraced by Greater Hume Shire's mayor.
Tony Quinn was commenting after Mr Smith sent a letter to the mayor on September 19 seeking support from the council for a monument.
It would honour World War I soldiers Ray Parer and John McIntosh who in 1920 became the first pilots to complete a single-engine plane journey from England to Australia.
Their odyssey ended dramatically when engine problems prompted a forced landing in a paddock south of Culcairn near the Olympic Highway and Lowes Road.
Subsequently in his letter, the former computer and food salesman told Cr Quinn he would "be happy to donate up to $10,000 towards the display".
"It could be anything from a simple stone monument at the corner of Lowes Rd and The Olympic Highway, to a drive through rest stop allowing people to park - which would be a better option," Mr Smith wrote.
"I believe this location is of historical significance for the people in the Culcairn area, and it should be recognised."
Cr Quinn said he was keen for the idea to become reality.
"There's no need for a council debate or a resolution, it's history that needs to be observed," Cr Quinn said.
"We'll respond to him very positively and basically get on with it."
Asked about the need to lobby Transport for NSW to carve access from the Olympic Highway, Cr Quinn said "we'll work through the cobwebs to get the right answers".
Meanwhile, Cr Quinn on September 20 was re-elected to another term as mayor, winning a vote 5-4 from councillor Lea Parker who was nominated by former mayor Heather Wilton.
The 80 year-old leader said it would be his last term as mayor but he did not dismiss running again at next year's council election.
Cr Quinn nominated road improvements and allowing homes to be built on blocks smaller than 100 hectares in rural zones around villages such as Brocklesby and Burrumbuttock as his priorities for the next year.
