A week after suspending elective surgeries due to high emergency numbers, Albury Wodonga Health is back in the same position.
The Border health service has again made the call to halt non-urgent operations to accommodate more pressing matters.
It is unknown how long the freeze will be in place for.
Albury Wodonga Health put a stop to elective surgeries from Wednesday, October 4, to Friday, October 6, due to a high number of emergency presentations at both Albury and Wodonga hospitals.
"The rescheduling of surgery often occurs for a variety of reasons, including bed availability, surgeon availability and the need to prioritise care to provide emergency surgery for patients with urgent needs," an Albury Wodonga Health spokesperson said.
"Regrettably, these factors can result in people who are waiting for necessary, but non-urgent care, having their surgery date rescheduled.
"We continue to urge community members not to delay seeking care. If you need urgent medical assistance, please present to either Albury or Wodonga emergency departments for treatment."
Non-urgent care is available at the Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre at White Box Rise Shopping Centre, in Albury at the Border Urgent Care Centre on David Street or through Victoria's virtual emergency department at vved.org.au.
