The Border Mail
Magistrate tells Springdale Heights recidivist crook 'custody's the only option'

By Albury Court
October 19 2023 - 8:00pm
A young Springdale Heights woman with a long history of illicit drug-induced offending has been jailed for 12 months for car theft and disqualified driving.

