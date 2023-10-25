One of rugby league's most respected names and greatest players believes Ron Coote should be the next Immortal.
One of the select group of 13 players to be named an Immortal, Australian rugby league coach Mal Meninga maintains the older generation must be the next choice.
Meninga, who's currently at the Kangaroos' training camp in Albury, where the players have made an enormously favourable impression, was quizzed on his selection.
"I'm a fan with the five they put in last time, that was special and I think the old fellas need to be recognised before the young fellas," Meninga revealed.
"People like Ronny Coote, who everyone believes should be an Immortal, maybe it's his time.
"Then we look at the next generation after that, 'Alifie' (Allan Langer), Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater, there's so many players that deserve to be in there.
"If they continue on the way they did last time, one of the old fellas should get the first shot."
Meninga was one of the five inducted in 2018, joining Dally Messenger (career from 1908-1913), Frank Burge (1911-1927), Dave Brown (1930-1941) and Norm Provan (1951-1965).
Coote played 148 games at South Sydney (1964-1971) and 109 at Eastern Suburbs (1972-1978), winning six premierships and captaining Australia, among a host of highlights.
The former low-tackling lock forward turned 79 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the modern-day Kangaroos will continue their pursuit of the inaugural Pacific Championships title when they face New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The national team's time on the Border has been a happier visit for Riverina-raised Liam Martin.
"When I played for Temora, I made the trip down here, we used to do alright in the 18s, but stepping up to first grade, I think there were a few 50-0 results, the Thunder had Lou Goodwin (ex-Roosters' and Canberra lower grader) and Ben Jeffery (former Wests Tigers and Gold Coast first grader), they were pretty stacked," he recalled.
The 26-year-old back-rower was born in Temora and attended school in West Wyalong and while he has a natural affinity with both towns, he considers himself a Barmedman boy.
"I love 'Marto', he brings that toughness and aggression to the team, he's uncompromising, runs through anything and his defence is outstanding, his effort levels are terrific," Meninga praised.
And Kangaroos' five-eighth Cameron Munster was quizzed on why he thinks club outfit Melbourne Storm will remain a force next year.
The Storm have consistently been written off over the past six years, since losing superstars Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk, along with international forwards Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, plus Felise Kaufusi.
However, the Storm's remained top four contenders, although it suffered heavy losses in this year's finals against Brisbane (26-0) and Penrith (38-4).
"It comes with experience, we've got a lot of young kids, I remember when I first came through the grades, I played something like 50 reserve grade games," Munster explained.
"A lot of our guys have probably played only three-four reserve grade games, Trent Loiero, Alec McDonald, they've now got a taste of first grade, they'll be better for the finals and it's a different beast, finals."
