Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is set to follow the lead of recent Albury recruit Fletcher Carroll and dump state league football.
Sharrock played two games with Werribee last year, but a serious knee injury in 2018 and COVID derailed his VFL hopes.
The midfielder has just claimed his first best and fairest with the Pies, but it's unlikely to be his last, given his sublime form and the fact he only turns 25 on Sunday.
"It's a massive honour to be a part of a group that's been semi-successful and personally it's a reward for effort," he said of the top award.
"It was my most complete year, there were only a few games where I was down and didn't play my best, apart from that I was pretty consistent."
Sharrock finished runner-up in the best and fairest in 2018, despite missing the back section of the year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
He ended up playing around 20 games in the next three and a half years, but returned in fine style last year and is now clearly in the top five players in the league.
The fact he toppled Morris Medal runner-up Callum Moore indicates his influence.
Former AFL player Moore has had three seasons in the league for the 2021 Morris Medal and two second-place finishes.
Sharrock polled 234 votes in the club best and fairest, with Moore (195), rapidly improving youngster Hunter Gottschling (108), Liam McVeigh (98) and Michael Bordignon (93) rounding out the top five.
The 188cm, 89kgs Sharrock will now focus on lifting Wangaratta back into the grand final after it missed for the first time since 2016 when Yarrawonga pipped Albury.
"I gave Werribee a start last year, but the commitment is pretty big and as you get a bit older, you start focusing on other things outside of football," he replied when asked if he would move away from the VFL.
"It's hard to commit to that next level, but I love it at 'Wang'."
The prospect of Sharrock at the Pies for a number of years, and possibly the rest of his career, will delight officials and supporters.
Meanwhile, Will O'Keefe (80 votes) claimed the reserves' best and fairest from Harry Smart (77) and Lachlan Bray (70), while Harry McMonigle (123) snared the under 18s top award from Hugh Canning (85) and Josh Styles (73).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.