Brock-Burrum is hopeful of securing a coach to replace Peter Cook in the coming weeks.
"I'm happy to do whatever the club feels is the right option going forward," Cook said at the time.
"I would be happy to coach again next year if that's what the club wants.
"I also said I would have no dramas if the club wants to put the feelers out to see if they can jag another coach who could potentially bring four or five recruits with him.
"If they found a suitable coach I would have no problems stepping down and remaining as a player.
"So we will see how that all plays out over the next couple of months and go from there."
However, Cook recently told Saints officials that he wouldn't be able to commit to coaching next year but was planning to remain at the club as a player.
Saints president John Heagney confirmed that the club was on the hunt for a new coach.
"Cookie is stepping down so we are trying to find a replacement," Heagney said.
"Predominantly because of family commitments Cookie feels he can't coach for another season and that's the main reason behind his decision.
"Cookie will remain at the club as a player.
"We have already tried to gauge the interest of a few blokes about the vacant coaching position and want to talk to as many as we can.
"So at the moment we are waiting on a few answers.
"Talking to some of the players, it's a lot tougher to find a coach these days compared to previously because of the commitment involved.
"Hopefully we will be able to make some sort of announcement in the next couple of weeks."
The Saints boast an amazing finals record since making their first finals series as a merged identity in 2010.
They have contested the past 12 finals series for four flags in 2013-15-16-18 with Covid robbing the competition of finals in 2020-21.
The Saints are the only Hume league club still on the hunt for a new coach.
Myles Aalbers (Osborne), Andrew Mackinlay and Josh Jones (Holbrook), Joel Mackie (Jindera), Brenden Maclean and Brayden Skeers (Henty) and Dylan Dos Santos (Murray Magpies) are the new coaching appointments locked in for next year.
Culcairn coach Tim Haines is set to spend the season as a non-playing coach as he recovers from a knee reconstruction.
Billabong Crows coach John Simpson could also be forced to coach from the sidelines next year after not playing after round 10 this season with a knee complaint.
The Hume league is set to commence on April 6 next year, a week after Easter which falls in March.
