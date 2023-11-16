Geoff Damm has never been one to shy away from a challenge, but his latest shapes as one of his biggest to date.
In February, he will tackle a 114-kilometre bike ride called The Hustle during the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge at Ebden Reserve.
The new track comprises 1800 metres of elevation as it navigates the four main "gaps" around Lake Hume.
It will be the longest of five rides to be offered at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre fundraiser, which has moved to the new date of Sunday, February 11, 2024.
Mr Damm said he was happy to join in on another race, given the cancer centre had been a great help to families in the community.
"I don't think anyone doesn't know someone who's not been affected by cancer in some way," he said.
"My father had a journey through cancer with non-Hodgkin lymphoma over quite a few years. He was diagnosed in the early 2000s before the cancer centre had been built."
He said his father was still able to have treatment on the Border, but moreover, was very pleased when the cancer centre opened.
"To be able to have that treatment and the connection to the other health services locally was a great support for us and a great support for my mum as well while Dad was going through that," he said.
Mr Damm said the new track would attract a lot more participants.
"The scenery will be amazing, and the terrain will be challenging but worth it," he said.
Run by the Rotary Clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the challenge has a range of tracks to appeal to all participants, and chair David Dow hopes around 600 people will give it a go.
Riders will receive complimentary drinks and a barbecue at the event,
He said around $20,000 was raised last year, and they hoped to beat that for the next challenge.
"It's good exercise, the money is going to a great cause, and it benefits everyone," he said.
He hoped more young families would join in, noting that "it's a fantastic thing to do; the young kids keep riding as they grow on - it's a great thing at any age".
The first race will kick off at 7am, with races scattered throughout the day.
Organisers said the 78-kilometre Bethanga Beast or the 64-kilometre Creek Loop would challenge keen cyclists.
Registrations are now open, at lakehumecyclechallenge.com.au.
