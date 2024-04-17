Dance for Cancer is far from child's play for Border teacher

Being asked to perform a dance routine while raising funds to support cancer patients has motivated Rachel Anderson more than she could have imagined.
The Albury early childhood teacher, part of the 11-strong Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer line-up for 2024, said she had enjoyed the experience so much, she wanted to continue dancing beyond the big night.
Mrs Anderson has teamed up with experienced Border dance teacher Cazz Kardol, who is in her eighth year of Stars of the Border, for a theatrical routine to be performed in front of more than 500 people at Albury Entertainment Centre on May 10.
"I've really embraced it. I am just loving the fact that I never thought in 100 years that I would dance," she said.
"I'm actually enjoying it so much with Cazz Kardol, my teacher. She's really inspired me to the point that I will probably continue on dancing after Stars of the Border.
"We're doing theatrical and it's actually going to be a real surprise for everyone because it's not something I would normally do at all. It is totally out of my comfort zone and it will be very interesting.
"I have a beautiful nine-month-old grandson and he tries to copy the moves that I do."
Mrs Anderson, an educational leader at TAFE NSW Albury, revealed she had lost friends and family to brain and breast cancer, and wanted to make a difference.
"I'm doing this for people and their families that are going through cancer that need the support," she said.
"I know the pain that they go through, but they keep their positive outlook on life. They keep fighting and I think that's really important.
"I just want to do what I can to make a change and help people."
Mrs Anderson said she had already reached her fundraising target of $5000, but was inspired to go above and beyond the goal.
After recently hosting a high tea at The Cake Cottage in Albury, which amassed more than $1000, Mrs Anderson has planned a wood-fired pizza event at Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens on Sunday, April 21.
She has also received strong support from her friends and family.
"There will be some raffles and we'll have a good time," she said.
"My friend Helen Pynta is amazing. She is a painter and her business is called Memories 2 Canvas. She has been painting so many beautiful, amazing pictures for me.
"So far we're up to about $700 from that and all the money raised from the paintings is going into the Cancer Council. She's said to me that this has really motivated her to start painting again, so I feel really humbled by that.
"My husband has been a huge supporter as well. He has an enso massage company and he's actually donating money from massages towards my cause as well.
"The fact is there are so many generous people in our society. Even though times are tough, people are still giving."
To support Mrs Anderson's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page.
No tickets are required for her wood-fired pizza gathering, cooked by Dandy's Mobile Wood Fired Pizzas, which runs from 2pm to 7pm.
