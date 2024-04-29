GALLERY: Anzac Day blockbuster, undefeated Pies and a draw in the Hume

The Border Mail's Mark Jesser was busy over the Anzac Day weekend capturing plenty of local sporting action.
The Anzac Day game between Albury and North Albury was a close encounter with Albury escaping with the win.
On the netball court, a determined North Albury held on to pip rivals Albury in the clubs' annual Anzac Day clash.
Wangaratta continues to assert their dominance in the A-grade Ovens and Murray netball competition following its fifth straight win this season over Myrtleford.
In the Hume League, Brock-Burrum staged a late comeback to snatch a thrilling draw against Howlong in a low-scoring slugfest at Burrumbuttock on Saturday.
Chiltern crushed finals aspirant, Thurgoona by 107 points.
In the men's basketball Albury Wodonga Bandits' imports Shawn Montague and Kevion Blaylock destroyed Illawarra Hawks in NBL1 on Saturday night. The Bandits' women restricted the Hawks to only 14 points in the second half.
