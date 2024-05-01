The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Significant child safety concerns' behind centre's closure, department says

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated May 1 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stay N Play Lockhart Child Care Centre will close its doors leaving the town without a childcare centre.
The Stay N Play Lockhart Child Care Centre will close its doors leaving the town without a childcare centre.

A Lockhart childcare centre will shut its doors within days because it didn't "adequately address" issues raised with it, the NSW Department of Education says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.