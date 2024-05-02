The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Nail Can royalty joins call to return Border race to original course

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 2 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nail Can Hill Run organising committee member Paul Gibney and six-time winner Pat Scammell would love to see the event return to its original finishing point at Noreuil Park in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Nail Can Hill Run organising committee member Paul Gibney and six-time winner Pat Scammell would love to see the event return to its original finishing point at Noreuil Park in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

A six-time winner of the Border's highest profile run has joined a growing list of calls to have it returned its original finishing point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.