'I am going to dance 'til I'm 100': Dulcie brings only her best birthday moves

When Dulcie Keighran has her dancing shoes on, she doesn't miss a beat.
From old-time dance, quickstep, modern waltzes, New Vogue and even rock and roll, the Albury resident is ready to learn.
Her love for dancing runs in her blood.
"I started dancing probably during the war when we used to go to dances, and I was 12 or 13," she said.
"And my parents were really big dancers, so Dad took us all to dance.
"We used to go to the Red Cross and Comforts Fund dances during the war to raise money."
The 94 year-old has been legally blind for about five years, but does not let that stop her from trying new routines, with her heart set on learning the salsa next.
"I just take it easy and don't let it worry me, I learn the steps," she said.
"Everybody, when I'm learning it, they just talk to me and so I just learn it that way.
"And then I go home and practise in the garage."
The dancer attests her long and healthy life to having a positive attitude.
"I think my Mum always used to say, 'don't complain and treat every day as a new day'," she said.
"And I think good family, good friends, people just around you, and I had a good husband, so I was spoiled."
Mrs Keighran grew up in Rosewood near Tumbarumba, before moving to the Border when she was 18.
She worked at the Albury post office where she was on the telephone exchange.
Her love for dancing is how she also met her late husband Russell Keighran, at a dance for her sister in Albury.
"I was the lucky one, I had a husband that danced," she said.
"He always danced, and we always danced."
She has four children, 10 grandchildren and said she has lost count of how many great-grandchildren she has.
Mrs Keighran stopped dancing when her husband became ill. After he died, she decided to return to dancing at Wodonga Senior Citizen's Centre.
She said she has made "hundreds" of friends through dancing.
Mrs Keighran said she does not have a favourite memory from dancing, although she remembers her wedding fondly.
"Every dance is special," she said.
"While you got your feet on the floor, you don't feel anything."
But when she is not on the dance floor, you'll find her doing one thing.
"Walk, walk, walk!" she said with a laugh.
"I usually walk three, four or five kilometres a day, down around the river."
When her 94th birthday rolled around, she knew she had to celebrate by doing what she loves best.
She celebrated her birthday on Sunday, April 28, at St David's Uniting Church in Albury, with an ultimate dance party.
More than 100 guests joined her on what she described as "a wonderful day" and was surprised her feet were not feeling sore at the end of the party.
"Once I put my shoes on, I thought, "gee, shoes are tight!" she said.
"But I didn't have any aches or any pain."
Mrs Keighran and her guests also raised $1000 for the Lions Club.
She dances every Wednesday at the Wodonga Senior Citizen's Centre.
"I hope I don't stop dancing," she said.
"I am going to dance 'til I'm 100."
