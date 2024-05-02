Powerful Panther finding her place in the Ovens and Murray this season

It's difficult to put into words all the different emotions Tamir Richardson felt as she made her Ovens and Murray League A-grade debut for Lavington.
But the 16-year-old CDHBU export took it all in her stride when the time came in round one against Wodonga Raiders.
And she hasn't looked back.
"There were so many emotions," she reflected.
"I was nervous and a bit worried I would mess up on court, but my team reassured me.
"They said there's no pressure and everyone was very uplifting.
"It wasn't just my first game, there were a couple of others in the team as well, so we weren't alone."
After working her way up through Powers' ranks, and assisting Corowa-Rutherglen's under-17s while the club was in recess, Richardson felt the time was right to try her hand in the O and M's senior ranks.
With several connections to the Panthers, the reigning premiers seemed like the right fit.
"Lavi's been really welcoming," she said.
"I was a bit nervous at the start as to how I'd fit in coming from the Hume League, but as soon as I got there, everyone was so welcoming."
It's been a big season of change for the Year 11 Corowa High School student, who is also finding her feet in a new position.
"At my old club I was mainly an attacker and played a fair bit in the midcourt, and since coming to Lavi I've moved into WD," she said.
"It was a bit hard transitioning from being an attacker and going into defence, but everything Linda (Robertson) and the other girls have told me has really helped."
Richardson has another former Power junior to look up to in the Ovens and Murray competition in three-time Toni Wilson Medallist Sophie Hanrahan.
"I've known her for quite a while and she's an inspiration to me," Richardson said.
"She's so good to talk to about netball. It doesn't matter if you're playing for her, with her or against her, she's just amazing and always has advice.
"She's a lovely person and an amazing player."
The Panthers will be hoping to notch up their first victory of the season when they face Wangaratta Rovers this weekend.
"Hopefully we'll get a win on the board, and if not, we'll learn from it and keep going," Richardson said.
Rovers have secured one win so far this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.