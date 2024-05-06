Shirts - and message - loud and clear: you don't have to tough it out alone

It can be as simple as sending a text that says "Hi" or "I'm struggling".
And that's the thing about rural and blue collar counselling service TIACS - we're only a text away, says its co-chief executive Jason Banks.
You don't need to tough it out alone - even if you don't feel like talking, he insists.
"Don't wait until things get too bad," Mr Banks says.
"If you've had a rough day on the farm and you can't call a mate, text TIACS and we'll get you back on track."
Mr Banks and TIACS co-founder Dan Allen flew to the Border last week to personally thank livestock teams from Elders and Paull & Scollard Nutrien who raised more than $59,000 for the free mental health counselling service that supports truckies, tradies and farmers.
The pair joined local agents and staff for breakfast at Barnawartha saleyards on Friday, May 3 and explained how their donation would be used to directly provide more counselling support for the not-for-profit service.
Since it started four years ago, TIACS has helped more than 18,000 Australian farmers, truckies, tradies and others living in rural areas with their mental health, as well as those caring for them.
Mr Banks said the strength of TIACS lay in the fact it was founded by "blue collar workers" and, with 70 per cent of calls made by males, it had high credibility and "relate-ability".
"The beauty of our service (which is not a traditional crisis or support line) is that you get the same counsellor for multiple (eight) sessions so you're not re-living your story," he explains.
"These people are not volunteers; they are all fully qualified and paid professionals in mental health and social work."
On Thursday, May 2, local livestock teams once again donned their TradeMutt 'This is a conversation starter' shirts to continue conversations about mental health and raise awareness about the devastating impact of suicide.
Mr Banks said that while TIACS was deeply grateful for the donation, there was a more "powerful and profound" benefit from the Elders and Paull & Scollard Nutrien teams coming together for this cause.
"This is not just about fundraising or awareness of our service; these types of events bring communities together," he says.
"The community connection is the biggest winner out of this, and that's a very important part of the therapy and grieving process when someone is lost to suicide."
Earlier this year, TIACS launched a mental health campaign specifically aimed at farmers tapping in to the symbolism of one of the tools of their trade.
'Don't Keep It Under Your Hat' is a reminder that when the land brings uncertain times, there is somewhere to turn to clear your head or get confidential and free help.
And when it comes to to wearing those "loud" shirts to spark conversations around often silent topics, Mr Banks is clearly on board - evidenced by his own attire last Friday!
"We encourage people to do Funky Shirt Friday every Friday - because there is no better day to share the mental health message," he says.
