'Tone deaf': MP gives fierce critique of budget and lack of health aid

Wodonga MP Bill Tilley has accused the Labor government of being "tone deaf" to Border health concerns and dismissive of crashes in Rutherglen's main street.
The claims have sprung from the Victorian budget delivered on Tuesday, May 7, by Treasurer Tim Pallas.
"Labor has again pandered to Melbourne with a budget that hits regional families, fails to recognise our health needs, dismisses fatal and serious accidents in Rutherglen's inadequate Main Street and ignores the plight of our potholed roads," Mr Tilley said.
"At a time when ambulances are stuck at our hospitals for up to six hours because there are simply not enough beds there is no mention of funding for Albury Wodonga Health's redevelopment or modular units as a temporary solution.
"Both the Treasurer and Health Minister are tone deaf to our concerns - spewing out talking points on 'world-class healthcare' and 'building better hospitals' despite the obvious failings here on the Border."
A government media release about health spending in the budget referenced construction works at Melbourne hospitals and had Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas saying "we are transforming Victoria's world-class healthcare system - delivering better facilities, more healthcare workers and a record investment to make sure every Victorian gets the best care, no matter their address".
The alternative truck route for Rutherglen was listed in a discontinued category with spending stated as "tbc".
"Our concerns regarding the remaining $1 million for the Rutherglen bypass study were well founded with the project condemned to discontinued road projects," Mr Tilley said.
"There are sensible and cost-effective plans created by the community that could improve the safety of Main Street but how that could be funded now is a mystery."
Labor member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes was asked on May 7 about the status of the project by The Border Mail.
"It's been very difficult to get agreement around an alignment, it's not a bypass, it's a truck realignment," Ms Symes said.
"I've been talking to the community for some time about that, there was a proposal that was suggested and it was not accepted by the community and council and we certainly took that on board."
Ms Symes said her staff met with concerned residents last week after she was unable to due to a family emergency.
In general, Ms Symes described the budget as focused on helping families and "delivering the projects and services our community deserves".
They include $350,000 to turn a turf green at Myrtleford Bowls Club into a synthetic carpet and $300,000 for a new pump track at Benalla's BMX area.
Bowls club president Lance Symons, who hosted Ms Symes at the bowls club on the afternoon of May 7, was rapt his goal of having a synthetic rink was coming to fruition.
"I'm over the moon to be honest," Mr Symons said.
"If I have a legacy in any way, shape or form this would be it, to ensure the success of Myrtleford Bowls Club and help with tourism in the region."
Mr Symons hopes the synthetic turf will be in place for the 2025-26 bowls season and is also seeking further government funding for a Teflon covering to reduce sun damage.
The artificial green will add with reduced spending on watering, fertiliser and mowing.
Benalla mayor Danny Claridge said the pump track funding would be matched by council and he hoped it would be ready to ride by next summer.
"I would hope by the end of this year (it would be ready)," Cr Claridge said.
"It's been out for community consultation, the whole project, so that part of it is ready to go, we just need to put it out for tender."
