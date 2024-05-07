The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Budget

'I was in tears': College to get new building as final stage to fix neglect

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated May 7 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
The last move ... member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes at Beechworth Secondary College to announce the final funding announcement for the campus, with school vice-captain Isabelle Noble, 17, and school captain Samara Bright, 17. Picture by Mark Jesser
Beechworth Secondary College will get new hospitality and general classrooms as part of a $6.4 million project announced on Victorian budget day.

