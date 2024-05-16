Final stop for Thomas: Border model train collector's last hurrah

Fans of model trains on the Border would no doubt be familiar with Kevin Daniel's work.
A founding member of Murray Railway Modellers, Mr Daniel will share his popular Thomas the Tank Engine display for the final time at the group's annual show on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.
Mr Daniel said his Thomas display of more than 15 years had remained popular to this day.
"It was an extension on the other trains that I was doing," he said.
"I had a huge collection of trains that I bought around the world and I bought a Thomas loco on one of my trips. From there, I started to do this and do that to it and added a station and a whole layout.
"It was a slow process because it was second only to the big layout that was in there. It probably took about three years, but you keep adding parts and changing bits.
"The kids love him and the parents love the kids enjoying themselves, so that's what it's all about.
"I've got interactive things all over the layout, so the kids can do things like press buttons and drive the train."
Mr Daniel and Albury mechanic Peter Allen brought the club to life out of a train show in 2008.
"He had a mechanic's place in Macauley Street and I met him when I used to take my car there for a service and we got chatting and it went from there," he said.
"We just thought it'd be a good thing. We put a show on St Patrick's Church hall, and we had a good turnout and donated the proceeds to the hospital.
"The next year, we put it on again and I put a piece of paper there that said if anyone was interested in forming a group to give us their contact details, and that's how it started.
"The club formed because we could build layouts and then we set it up over at the Wodonga Showground, and they're still there."
Mr Daniel said he planned to donate his Thomas display to Murray Railway Modellers for future use.
The show runs from 9am to 5pm on May 18 and 10am to 4pm on May 19 at Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre.
Eleven layouts will be on display, along with a variety of stallholders from around Australia.
"Don't miss out. People come from way out specifically to see it, because there's not too many model railway shows these days," Mr Daniel said.
