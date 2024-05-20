Hawks are flying and their consistency is a crucial aspect

Kiewa Sandy Creek coach Kath Evans says the team's consistency was pivotal in the 51-30 win over Tallangatta in Tallangatta and District Netball Association on Saturday.
It was an even start between the top five contenders before the undefeated competition leaders raced away.
"The first quarter was very tight, but I think the consistency of the girls across the four quarters was the key," Evans suggested.
"I was really pleased with how the girls went and our rotations, everyone did their job."
Haylee Penny scored 35 goals for the home team as Nelly Taylor, who played primarily in wing defence but also spent time in the midcourt, and Kez de Koeyer featured.
Tallangatta's Hannah Pole scored 20 goals and while the visitors lost, they still remain two games clear in fifth.
Elsewhere, Thurgoona consolidated second position with a 64-30 win over Beechworth, Chiltern toppled Mitta United 46-28, Dederang Mount Beauty proved too strong for Rutherglen 68-33, Barnawartha edged out Yackandandah 51-46 in the closest game, while Wahgunyah defeated Wodonga Saints 46-31.
Meanwhile, in the Hume League, Holbrook holds down sixth spot after a 52-23 win over Lockhart.
The visitors were two wins above Holbrook, but the latter had played a host of top teams, including Jindera and Osborne.
"Ness Taylor went into goal attack, she predominantly plays mid, but we've got an injury to Maddie Black, while Chloe Hamblin played wing attack in the first half and then we swung her into the centre position," Brookers' coach Amy Platt said.
CDHBU and Murray Magpies contested the closest game of round six.
Magpies grabbed their second win 39-33, Osborne toppled Rand-Walbundrie-Walla by 43 goals, Jindera's victory over Billabong Crows was one less, Howlong beat winless Culcairn 66-28, while Henty defeated Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock by 32 goals.
