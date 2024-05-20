The Cherrypickers are one of the best teams, so it's tough without halves

A worrying injury toll damaged Albury Thunder's hopes of snaring an upset against undefeated Group Nine rugby league competition leaders Young on Saturday.
The Thunder was missing classy halves Paul Karaitiana and Sam Lulia, among others, as the Cherrypickers claimed a 44-16 away win.
Fullback Lachy Munro, who was set to represent NSW Country against City at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, but was forced out with a nagging hip complaint, says it's difficult without the playmakers.
"We're understrength, a lot of troops are out, both our halves are out and I'm not sure yet when they are back," he suggested.
The visitors took advantage of the undermanned outfit and have pushed their record to five wins and a draw.
The Thunder has slipped out of the top five.
The Border outfit has the one win, a draw and three losses and sits two points out of the top five in sixth.
Albury will look to bounce back on the road against bottom-placed Junee on Sunday.
