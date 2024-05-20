The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Cherrypickers are one of the best teams, so it's tough without halves

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder's Keanau Wighton looks to burst through against Young on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury Thunder's Keanau Wighton looks to burst through against Young on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A worrying injury toll damaged Albury Thunder's hopes of snaring an upset against undefeated Group Nine rugby league competition leaders Young on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.