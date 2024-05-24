Explanation as to why North East landowners still await PFAS payout

Lawyers responsible for dividing up a $132.7 million PFAS contamination settlement involving hundreds of North East residents have shed light on why some are yet to be paid.
In August 2023, the Federal Court ruled residents across Wodonga and Bandiana who lived close to the army barracks, would be paid compensation over toxic firefighting foam contamination.
Wodonga and Bandiana landowners were entitled to receive $5,955,596.78 through a Shine Lawyers's class action, but so far only $4,637,075.21, about three-quarters, has been paid out.
Shine Lawyers revealed more than $1.5 million was still to be passed on to some group members who had not provided complete bank details or payment consent forms, which are required to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism laws.
About 30,000 landholders from seven different sites, including Wagga, were eligible for compensation.
"The amounts were not uniform, and the amount paid out depended on a number of factors, including the value of the affected property at the relevant date, and whether the group member lived on the property at the relevant date," Shine Lawyers joint head of class actions Craig Allsopp said.
"The majority of settlement funds by value have been paid out across all seven sites. In Wodonga, there are still some group members to be paid out, due to group members not providing complete bank details or not providing payment consent forms."
Mr Allsopp said the firm had received "very limited inquiries" regarding further class actions.
"Another class action based on decrease in land value is unlikely, unless further information comes out about the extent of potential PFAS contamination," he said.
"Should a class action be commenced in relation to personal injuries arising from PFAS contamination, any residents (or anyone else for that matter), who have suffered personal injuries will be eligible to join any such class action.
"This settlement does not prevent further class actions in relation to health issues arising from the PFAS contamination."
