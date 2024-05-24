Volunteers work 27,000 hours a year to make sure no one goes hungry

A Border food rescue agency and distributor has nearly scooped the pool at the Wodonga Volunteer Awards.
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare was named Wodonga Volunteer Team of the Year and also claimed the Two Cities One Community Volunteer Award in Wodonga on Thursday, May 23.
It previously won the team award in 2018 and 2020 and first won the Two Cities award two years ago.
Ms Pawley said more than 200 volunteers provided 27,000 hours a year of their time to FoodShare.
"Our volunteers are the heart and soul of FoodShare; we are so thankful for all they do," she said.
"These awards recognise their contribution to the community."
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare was established in 2011 to maximise the volume and nutritional quality of food available for Border people in need.
It rescues and shares food and meals with welfare agencies, schools and community centres throughout Albury-Wodonga.
FoodShare opened its community pantry in Wigg Street, Wodonga, in late 2021.
Running from Monday, May 20, until Sunday, May 26, National Volunteer Week this year celebrates "Something for Everyone", which acknowledges diverse passions and talents.
Ms Pawley said they were thrilled to win the awards during National Volunteer Week.
She said they had recognised their varied network of mostly retirees with daily morning teas this week and social media posts.
"We have such diversity in our volunteers, which allows us to service a diverse community in Albury-Wodonga," Ms Pawley said.
"From the people driving vans to the people managing administration and orders to the people packing hampers in our community pantry."
Ms Pawley said FoodShare had focused on sustainability during the past 12 months.
Introduced last year the Feed More, Waste Less project had diverted more than 48,000 kilograms of rescued food from landfill.
"This week we had berries that weren't suitable for hampers but our volunteers made jam with them," she said.
"We're looking at other ways of preserving food.
"As we head into winter with seasonal, fresh fruit in short supply we'll start to focus on what can be preserved."
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's Winter Appeal will be launched early in June.
It already services 50 schools and 50 agencies with orders packed in the Wodonga warehouse while a further 500 families are reliant on the community pantry.
Wodonga Men's Shed secretary Michael McInerney was named Bryan Watson Wodonga Individual of the Year at the awards.
Described as the driving force of the organisation, Mr McInerney has kept it true to its values of supporting and promoting men's health.
He played a key role in the co-ordination of the All Abilities Thursday program, which invited men facing physical or mental challenges to enjoy the shed's offering, in turn providing a sense of achievement, camaraderie and learning.
He also organised Dementia Awareness workshops, which attracted almost 500 people over two weeks.
Mr McInerney received a $1000 donation from the Rotary Club of Belvoir-Wodonga to donate to a local charity of his choice.
Volunteer award winners were announced at a private function at The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, May 23.
