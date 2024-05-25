The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Surprise appearance on court as Hoppers get the better of the Bulldogs

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 25 2024 - 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Yackandandah playing coach Anna Biers was a surprise inclusion in the Hoppers' line-up against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Former Yackandandah playing coach Anna Biers was a surprise inclusion in the Hoppers' line-up against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Tallangatta was boosted by the arrival of former Yackandandah playing coach Anna Beirs in a surprise appearance at Rowen Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.