'A brilliant job': High Country road back in full swing ahead of snow season

Two-way traffic has been restored on Bogong High Plains Road for the first time in more than 18 months.
The Victorian government confirmed on Monday, May 27, the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek had been returned to full access after it had been impacted by a landslide in October 2022.
Bogong High Plains Road was closed in both directions above the township of Bogong Village for close to six months before single-lane access was restored in April 2023 ahead of the ski season.
Since the landslide, Major Road Projects Victoria has worked closely with East Gippsland-based contractor Whelans Group Investments to excavate and remove about 600,000 tonnes of material from the slope.
"The Falls Creek community is incredibly thankful to the Whelans team and Major Road Projects for the work to restore access to Australia's premier all-season resort," Falls Creek Alpine Resort chief operating officer Stuart Smythe said.
"Our visitors and guests have been extremely patient and supportive through what has been a very challenging period for the resort, our businesses, and our community.
"The increased safety and improvements to the road infrastructure will support our expectations of a bumper winter season and provide confidence in planning for summer 2024 and 2025."
Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce president Michelle Lovell said it was "an incredible feat" to have the works completed.
"It just puts everybody's mind at ease and it means that we can be confident as businesses in investing in the season and making sure that we're well and truly ready to open," she said.
"Not having that as a worry in the back of our minds makes a big difference."
Owner of Tawonga South ski hire business Kiewa Valley Snowsports Simon Rawlings said he anticipated a strong ski season as a result.
"Having the road back to what it should be will be fantastic," he said.
"They've done a brilliant job and the crews have worked extremely hard.
"I'm looking forward to a really brilliant season. All of our inquiries are right where they should be and a lot of people intend to come."
Mr Rawlings said when Bogong High Plains Road was restricted to one lane for the ski season last year it created angst among visitors, but he didn't feel the effects were as substantial as many feared.
"When it was happening, we actually had people cancelling bookings up there because they were that concerned about it. There would have been people that chose a different destination for snow because of it," he said.
Victorian Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne said the landslide was one of the worst in the state's history.
"Our crews have worked tirelessly to not only repair the damage on the road but to prevent the risk of another dangerous landslip reoccurring," she said.
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said Bogong High Plains Road was a "vital link in Victoria's High Country and its safe reopening will help boost our regional economy as we gear up for snow season."
Some of the off-take from the landslip was used to create 200 new parking spaces at Falls Creek Alpine Resort.
