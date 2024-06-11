Space: the final frontier, these are the voyages of the starship Albury!

This year the Albury Gang Show is going to be out of this world.
The second longest-running Gang Show in Australia will open the Intergalactic Show Off The Musical in Albury on Friday, June 14.
The 58th annual show will be produced by almost 100 Scouts and Girl Guides from throughout the Riverina and North East.
Albury Gang Show's assistant production director Harley Maclachlan said the team had been working on the show for 11 months.
He said writing started on the original work about a month after last year's show, The Chase.
"Four weeks after the curtain goes down on the last show we start working on the next one!" he said.
"The kids get together to brainstorm which show they want to create.
"This time they came up with aliens that attack and an intergalactic show-off to avert it.
"All of the dialogue has been created by the youth."
Fifty Scouts and Guides made up the cast with about one-third of them appearing in a stage show for the first time this year.
Aged from 10 to 50-plus, the players came from Albury-Wodonga and as far away as Wagga, Beechworth and Benalla.
Forty people made up the crew including two volunteers who have clocked up 25 years.
As part of the show's mission, the cast will explore strange new dances, to seek out new costumes and props; to boldly perform where no actor has gone before!
Things go awry when their pineapple-detesting captain is challenged to a show-off after blowing up the Snailiens Pineapple Pizza.
The crew then go on a talent scouting adventure to produce the best performance in the galaxy.
Maclachlan said Scouts and Girl Guides were youth-led and adult supported.
"Some people think it's all about camping and tying knots but Scouts and Guides deliver a broad range of opportunities to help them grow," Maclachlan said.
"Getting together weekly for rehearsals certainly helps the kids create connections with like-minded people in the community."
Albury Gang Show is the second longest-running in the country after the Melbourne Gang Show.
Post-global pandemic, it opened I'm A Cast Member, Get Me Out Of Here! during 2022.
Intergalactic Show Off The Musical runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 14, at 7.30pm and Saturday, June 15, at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
The two-and-a-half hour show (with an interval) is family-friendly.
For tickets visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or the Box Office in business hours.
