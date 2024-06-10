The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Albury's go slow sparks stir and sharp Wodonga response

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 10 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 50kmh speed sign in Wodonga. The city's mayor Ron Mildren says there will be no wholesale move to have that mark introduced to arterial roads across the city as Albury Council is proposing in its area.
A 50kmh speed sign in Wodonga. The city's mayor Ron Mildren says there will be no wholesale move to have that mark introduced to arterial roads across the city as Albury Council is proposing in its area.

Wodonga's mayor says his council will not be following its Albury counterpart and moving towards wide-scale reductions in speed limits on roads in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.