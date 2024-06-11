Let it snow: North East ski resorts enjoy a chilly blast of winter

An icy blast across the North East has brought the first significant snowfall of the season to Falls Creek and Mount Hotham.
About 10 centimetres of snow fell at Falls Creek on Tuesday morning, June 11, with more snow continuing throughout the day.
"It's great to see the resort covered in white," field marketing manager Betony Pitcher said.
"It's been snowing all morning and reminding us what a magical place it is on the mountain when it snows.
"We have more snowfall, cold temperatures and snow making forecast for this week and we're all getting excited for the ski and board season ahead."
Senior meteorologist Angus Hines said he expects more snowfall through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
"We could still see a bit more wet weather or snowfall coming ... into Tuesday evening, and then possibly another little push coming in on Wednesday," he said.
"So there's still the chance for another 10 or 15 centimetres in some of these places through the next 24 hours or so.
"After that, the chance of snow does look to dry up for a couple of days. But the good news is there will be some cool conditions across those mountain areas. So any snow that does fall today or tomorrow shouldn't melt away too fast with that cooler weather on the way."
While Falls Creek recorded 10 centimetres on Tuesday morning, Mr Hines said Mount Hotham saw more of a light dusting.
"It doesn't look to be a whole heap just yet, but there's still the potential for a little bit more snowfall coming," he said.
Alex Pankiw, Hotham marketing coordinator, expressed excitement at the prospect of more snow to come.
"Mother Nature has definitely come to the party here at Hotham - she might be a day or two late, but we're excited as ever for the fresh snow," she said.
"The snow has been coming down since about 7am this morning and has been bucketing down all day long, bring it on!
"With more snow and cold temperatures forecast, we couldn't be more excited for what's to come."
