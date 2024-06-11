Gear change as public gets say on big slowdown for city's streets

Citizens will get a say on plans to cut the speed limits on a swathe of Albury roads.
The city's councillors have decided to consult the community after an initial staff recommendation urged them to support reductions to 40kmh and 50kmh on major routes across Albury, Lavington and Thurgoona.
Councillor Darren Cameron was the only one to vote against the modified motion, blasting the report that called for wholesale changes as "ridiculous".
"This report attempts to, in a broad brush way, in an open slather way, restrict multiple or many roads' speed limits in Albury," Cr Cameron told the council meeting on Tuesday June 11.
"If there are to be changes in speed limits, and there may be a need for a few, then it needs to be done on the basis of specific evidence, evidence of accidents, evidence of outcomes, evidence of how lowering the speed limit will actually achieve the desired outcome.
"We can keep hearing this mantra, as part of the MOVE (transport) plan, that lowering speed limits increases safety, well if it's as simple as that then why not lower all the speed limits to 20kmh?"
Other councillors expressed concern about the blanket approach first proposed with deputy mayor Steve Bowen pleased his motion supporting consultation won support.
"There are some speed reductions that I totally agree with in this report, but I just think it's too big a sweeping brush to do them all at once," Cr Bowen said.
Councillor Alice Glachan said the MOVE report, cited as a catalyst for the widespread changes, had not taken feedback about specific speed zones in Albury.
Councillor Ashley Edwards said MOVE noted a review of speed limits was needed to encourage the use of alternatives to motor vehicles and existing peaks do not meet NSW best practice transport guidelines.
Councillor Stuart Baker was relaxed with major proposed changes that would include 40kmh zones in Albury and Lavington CBDs and 50kmh limits on routes that were part of the former Hume Highway.
"I support the concept in its entirety," Cr Baker said.
"I was also happy with the speed limits suggested in the original recommendation, but I'm more than happy to hear from the public about it as well and I think we'll get some really good responses."
Councillor Jess Kellahan spoke of her frustration with Transport for NSW not changing East Albury's Borella Road, particularly around its Keene Street intersection, to make it safer for pedestrians and reduce the accident rate.
"Change to speed zones should be considered and so should other appropriate mitigation for pedestrians and people's safety," Cr Kellahan said.
Cr Cameron said by seeking public feedback councillors were postponing the "hard decision" on what happens.
However, it is unlikely the existing council will make the final decision on whether to back speed reductions and take proposed changes to Transport for NSW for consideration and approval.
That is because looming municipal elections in September means the council will enter caretaker mode in August and a final report flagging community feedback and suggested speed change options will probably not be ready for consideration before that time.
Under the motion, a "stakeholder engagement plan" needs to be developed for consultation over "proposed precinct speed zone reviews".
