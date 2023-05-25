Riverina posted one of its finest placings in the NSW Combined High Schools girls basketball championships on Thursday, May 25.
The home zone won its 5th-6th playoff against Newcastle-centric Hunter 58-52.
Kooringal High School's Caitlin Quintal won the Riverina Medal, while Albury High's Ellie Lyons was also terrific throughout the three-day carnival.
Riverina product Lauren Jackson presented teams with their medals in the complex named after her.
"That's top shelf from our girls in such a tough competition, only one other country association (South Coast) finished higher and we have to thank coach Rob Rice from Murray High and AlburyCity Council," Riverina School Sport executive officer Terry Willis praised.
"And to then have Lauren Jackson present the medals, it's unreal. People in Albury get to see her regularly, but there's kids from all over the state and they weren't the only ones to be in awe of Lauren, their parents were."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.