The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Thunder faces Young in Group Nine rugby league elimination final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
August 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keanau Wighton is the only current player to have contested a final at Albury Thunder. The club meets Young in the elimination final. Picture by Mark Jesser
Keanau Wighton is the only current player to have contested a final at Albury Thunder. The club meets Young in the elimination final. Picture by Mark Jesser

The only remaining member of Albury Thunder's last finals campaign maintains the team is a genuine threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.