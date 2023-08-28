The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Maiden FlyPelican flight from Canberra to Albury well received

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:14pm, first published August 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury and Canberra are connected by air for the first time in more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.