Rex Airlines says it will "reduce" flights between Albury and Sydney next Month after major carriers including Qantas continue to "pillage pilots" from them.
A Rex spokesman said flights running from Monday to Friday would be cut from five return flights to three, with weekend schedules "being tweaked".
The reductions, effective from October 30, all involve regional routes serviced by Rex's fleet of Saab 340 turboprop aircraft.
"Unlike other carriers, we prefer to reduce the scheduled services so that our passengers can be assured of fewer disruptions and more reliable services," Rex's general manager of network strategy, Warrick Lodge, said in a statement.
"We intend to return to the standard flight schedules from March 31, 2024, however this is subject to the situation improving."
When contacted by The Border Mail Rex did not say how many pilots had been "pillaged" but said a pilot shortage after other airlines, including Qantas, "poached" their pliots was the reason for the flight reduction.
The spokesman declined to say how many pilots the carrier had lost to other airlines.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she understood Rex was reducing the number of flights to Albury, not cancelling all of them. Albury Council owns and manages the airport.
"It's always disappointing when you hear of any reduction in services, and we look forward to Rex returning to their full schedule, as they've suggested they will be able to do in around March," Ms King said.
Other Rex routes affected by the reductions include flights between Sydney and Coffs Harbour, Griffith, Narrandera, Orange, Parkes and Port Macquarie.
Rex will also temporarily suspend services between Sydney and Armidale until at least March 30, 2024 and withdraw from the Cairns-Bamaga route in Far North Queensland.
Service reductions on seven other regional routes announced on April 21 will continue for at least another five months as will the suspension of flights between Adelaide and Mildura.
Qantas has been contacted by The Border Mail.
