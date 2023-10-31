The Border Mail
Have Your Say

EDITORIAL: King Valley prosecco makers rapt trade deal fail lets them keep wine name

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated October 31 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
North East wine makers were raising a glass after the collapse of a trade deal with the European Union that threatened to stop them using the term prosecco.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

