Kade's turning pipe dream into reality as Dance for Cancer draws closer

Kade Bell-Chambers had an ambition to support a charity this year.
But it's fair to say learning a dance routine to perform in front of hundreds of people wasn't exactly what he had in mind.
The owner of KBC Plumbing on the Border is among 11 Albury-Wodonga personalities to feature in the 2024 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
Mr Bell-Chambers has been teamed up with dance teacher Abbey Copeland, of Border Danceworks, for a 90s hip-hop performance at Albury Entertainment Centre on May 10, with all proceeds from the event donated back to Cancer Council NSW.
"My wife Laura and I were talking late last year about getting on board with a fundraiser this year. Then Brianna (Brown) from Cancer Council called and said I had been nominated by quite a few people, so it was time to follow through with it," he said.
"It has been enjoyable, but it was very daunting when I first found out.
"The fact I have to learn to dance is scary enough, let alone doing it in front of hundreds of people.
"I have really enjoyed the process a lot and the other stars and coaches are really good people as well. It's been nice getting to meet a new group of people and it's been a good experience so far.
"Abbey has done a great job breaking it down for me.
"The experience has been very fast. I'm a fish out of water in that environment, but I've had a lot of laughs.
"At the end of the day, we're doing this to raise money for Cancer Council, not to show off my dance skills, thankfully."
Mr Bell-Chambers said he was fortunate to not have had any serious cancer implications within his immediate family, but has seen a work colleague and friends go through battles with it.
"It's just one of those awful diseases that doesn't discriminate. Anyone can get it, so we just want to do our part to raise money," he said.
"I don't know whether we will ever have a time when there is no cancer, but if we can play a part in raising the funds to help people through their battles with it, I'm all for it."
Mr Bell-Chambers is hosting a golf day at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Friday, April 26, which he hopes will raise $20,000.
"We've got more than 100 players registered and we're at about 75 per cent capacity," he said.
"Tickets are still available, and they will be available right up to the day.
"There's going to be prizes for places, we're going to have a few novelty games and raffles and giveaways. We've had some amazing donations from local businesses and we're very grateful for that.
"I just hope everyone has a good day and a lot of fun and we raise some funds.
"My overall fundraising goal is $50,000, it might be a little bit of a stretch to get there in today's climate, but I'm confident we'll get past $40,000, which is something I'm very proud of."
To support Mr Bell-Chambers' fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets for the golf day can purchased through Eventbrite.
Further information can be found on his Facebook event page.
