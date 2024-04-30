Police confirm Howlong man, 58, victim of tragic Splitters Creek crash

Police have confirmed the victim of a car crash at Splitters Creek on Tuesday morning was a Howlong man.
Officers have re-opened the Riverina Highway after clearing the scene of the tragic incident, which occurred west of the Wonga Wetlands near Meredith Lane about 10.45am on April 30.
The 58-year-old's eastbound maroon Holden Colorado left the road and hit trees.
The alert was raised and emergency crews attended and pronounced the man deceased.
More than 20 staff and volunteers from the Rural Fire Service, police force, NSW Ambulance, and Albury and Border Rescue Squad attended.
Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said police were working to determine the cause.
"At about 10.45am we were called to a road collision at Splitters Creek on the Riverina Highway," he said.
"Police, VRA, ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene where we found a single vehicle had collided with a tree.
"The single male occupant was located and found to be deceased.
"Our inquiries are continuing, it's only early into our investigation.
"We'll try to establish the cause of the collision throughout our investigation."
Detective Chief Inspector Brown issued a general warning to road users.
"It's another terrible incident which not only affects emergency services, but it affects the wider community as well," he said.
"I'd urge them to be cautious while on the road and to obey the road rules," he said.
"In the later stages of our investigation we'll prepare a report for the coroner."
Diversions had been in place around the crash site while the car was removed and the scene cleared.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad members had to cut trees from the crash site to access the damaged vehicle.
The crash occurred 12 hours after a nearby collision involving a kangaroo.
A driver in his 20s suffered only minor injuries when his car hit the animal and rolled while he was travelling with his cat.
A damaged Holden Captiva was also visible on the road on Tuesday morning.
It's unclear when that crash occurred.
"Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokeswoman said of the fatal collision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.