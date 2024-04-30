The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police confirm Howlong man, 58, victim of tragic Splitters Creek crash

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash at Splitters Creek. Picture by Blair Thomson
The scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash at Splitters Creek. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police have confirmed the victim of a car crash at Splitters Creek on Tuesday morning was a Howlong man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.