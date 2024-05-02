Selection process begins as grassroots group eyes independent candidate

An emerging Border grassroots group has started its official search for an independent candidate to contest Farrer at next year's federal election.
Voices of Farrer has this week launched a campaign to find a candidate that aims to shake up the Border political scene.
Seeking to emulate the success of Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines in Indi, Voices of Farrer will endorse an independent candidate to stand at the next federal election, expected in the first half of 2025.
President Cate Melville said the electorate, held by Sussan Ley since 2001, had been "too safe for too long" and the community was ready for a change of pace.
"Over recent months, we have travelled Farrer, speaking with our communities about the kind of representation they would like to see in Canberra," she said.
"The message was clear: Farrer wants a values-driven, community selected independent candidate at the next federal election - that's why we have launched our expression of interest campaign."
After listening to the community, Ms Melville said "integrity, openness, respect, empathy and passion were all key attributes people in Farrer are looking for in their representative".
"We've consistently heard from Farrer residents across the full political spectrum that we've been too safe for too long and that Farrer communities feel that we need a change in representation," she said.
"In this parliament, a record number of independents in both houses have made a significant difference and been strong voices for their communities, cutting through the politics and doing the work."
Working group member Sharon Potocnik said residents were ready for a community-first candidate, "without any party allegiance or donor influence".
"The selection process has been guided by the input we have received from the Voices of Farrer community through our listening events and surveys," she said.
"We respect the confidentiality of our candidates and will be conducting a community-centred selection process.
"We welcome anyone considering representing Farrer as an independent to express their interest after which we will commence confidential discussions."
Sussan Ley retained Farrer with a 19.8 per cent margin at the 2022 federal election.
When Voices of Farrer gathered in Albury in June 2023, Ms Ley was open to meeting the group.
"I welcome any organisation in Farrer which also wants to see our region progress," the deputy Liberal leader said at the time.
"This includes an offer to meet with the 'Voices' group at any time to discuss common issues and goals."
More information on the nomination, process and timeline at voicesoffarrer.org.au/candidate_eoi.
