'We're not competitors': Business owners share their stories behind the mic

Whether it's during a daily commute or a late-night listen, Border residents have a new podcast to listen to.
The Business On The Border podcast launched with its first of 10 episodes on Wednesday, May 1.
First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates director William Bonnici, jumped at the opportunity to be a guest and get behind the microphone.
"When it comes to that stuff, we're always on the front foot making sure that we're happy to speak to people, not only to help, but also to learn from others," he said.
"There was a launch last night (Wednesday, May 1), with a few people that are on the first 10 episodes, and it was great to go up to see them.
"There were varying people that have been in business for a while, 10 years, people have been in business for 12 months.
"We're no better or worse than the next person, it's about making sure that people get to speak to and listen to and hopefully, if you're not in business, sometimes even be inspired to get into business."
Mr Bonnici has always had a passion for real estate, buying his first house at the age of 20. After a long career as a business analyst and a background in sales and marketing, he made the jump into the industry in 2005.
His episode dives into how and why he got into business, as well as the challenges and the celebrations the business has had.
"That process allows you to reflect and really assess your business," he said.
"Not just your success, but also where you may have gone wrong."
He said the podcast is a way for those in business to come together, especially as a reflection after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What it's about is ensuring that people understand, especially in business, because it can be a lonely place, and that people understand that there are others around that you can lean on, and that we're not competitors," he said.
"We should be collaborating."
Mr Bonnici is on episode two, airing on Wednesday, May 8.
The podcast, endorsed by Business Wodonga and created and hosted by Elena Di Fiore, encourages businesses to share their experiences, challenges and successes.
After moving to Wodonga from regional Queensland almost two years ago, Mrs Di Fiore wanted to find a way to give back to the community, while combining her experience in human resources, community radio and marketing.
She said the idea of creating a podcast was a "no-brainer" and wanted it to be a comfortable experience that had no acting or scripting.
Although she has been podcasting for 10 years, she was still surprised as to what she heard throughout the episodes.
"What I am learning is there are businesses here that, even having lived here for nearly two years, I did not know about," she said.
"That's the first thing I've noticed is how many businesses are doing great things.
"The second thing I've noticed is there is a real demand here to support our local community, to really get behind our local businesses.
"That might seem like a strange learning, but it's all too common for someone to go to a franchise that might be a national franchise and buy from them, as opposed to learning the stories behind these businesses, where they started with very humble beginnings and the real impact that they're creating in our community."
Mrs Di Fiore said the response from the Border business community has been "huge."
"The feedback I'm getting from not just the guests, but I'm getting from the listeners all around Australia, people that are in business and also people that aren't in business," she said.
"They're not just business owners that are listening and saying, I'm blown away by the information that was shared.
"For them, the feedback is no one else has created a podcast like this in the region, and no one else is doing a podcast the way that I'm working towards doing this."
There are plans for a further two seasons of the podcast.
Guests featured on the first season include Business Wodonga, First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates, Dying To Help, On-Country Pathways, Sip and Pour Wine Tours, Angmarna, Dance Club Studios, Elgins Hotel, Infinity Coordination and Support and Core Clinic.
The Business On The Border podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
