Massive 477 tonne 'superload' to cross Border for final journey

A 125-metre-long "superload" will for the third and final time make its way across the Border this week.
Weighing 477 tonnes, it is the third time a load of its kind has made its way up the Hume Freeway from Melbourne to the NSW Central Coast this year.
The load carries a renewable battery transformer and will be moving at speeds ranging from 40kmh to as slow as 5kmh around bridges and corners.
Arriving at a Wangaratta rest area on the Hume Freeway on Monday morning, May 6, the load will continue north along the freeway to Wodonga from 11pm Monday night.
Once the load arrives at the Wodonga rest area on Tuesday morning, at the northbound onramp near Bandiana Link Road, it will remain for nearly two days before continuing its journey from Albury to Coolac at 10pm on Wednesday night, May 8.
Bound for the Waratah Super Battery in Colongra, NSW, the colossal load is carrying a 170 tonne transformer, eight metres long and 4.65 metres high.
A beam set, which accounts for most of the load's size, is needed to distribute the weight evenly and lower the height.
Due to its 5.8 metre width, the load will take up the entire width of some roads, however there will be limited opportunities to pass under supervision.
When the first "superload" was parked in Wodonga this year, a serious collision between two vehicles occurred adjacent to the site in the early hours of January 31.
On Monday, May 6, Victoria police said investigations remained ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.
When the second load crossed the Border in March, reduced speed signs were put up before and after the load on the Hume Freeway.
Police will be present during the complex operation to help ensure there is no obstruction to the safe transport of the load.
Traffic management officers and load escorts will accompany the load for the entire journey, making sure that roads are safe during and after the move.
They will help to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signs and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage and will then put everything back in place once the load has passed through.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au and livetraffic.com.
