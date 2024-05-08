'Gut-wrenching feeling' for business as new manager of mountain bike park appointed

Alpine Council's decision to award control of Bright's mountain bike park to an interstate operator has drawn criticism from the community in anticipation of job losses and rising costs to use it.
The tender for Mystic Park was awarded to Tasmanian operator Elevation Parks at the April 30 council meeting, with the group set to start management, operation and maintenance for the next five years.
Elevation Parks has been touted as a world leader in trail development and is responsible for some of Australia's highest rated mountain bike parks, including Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.
Under its sister company, Dirt Art, Elevation Parks developed Mystic Park's Hero Trail in 2016, which is recognised as Australia's first large-scale jump and flow trail.
Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth said the appointment was exceptional for Mystic Park and all those who enjoyed spending time on the trails.
"When seeking to engage a professional partner, council sought an operator that would continue to enhance Mystic Park for residents and visitors," he said.
"Elevation Parks has shown that they value safety and inclusivity within the sport of mountain biking, prioritising thrilling experiences alongside economic benefit for the community."
Not-for-profit group Alpine Community Plantation Inc was formed in 2013 and oversees Mystic Park, which spans 350 hectares of forestry land owned by HVP Plantations.
Alpine Council's report tabled at the April 30 meeting stated "Mystic Park attracts around 63,000 specialist visitors to the Alpine Shire each year, contributing approximately $27.1 million into the local economy, supporting 227 local jobs and an economic output of $66.1 million."
Bright-based Blue Dirt Mountain Biking had operated shuttle services at Mystic since 2013 and in the past 12 months taken on maintenance of trails.
Owner Brett Hollis was left disappointed and said his business had an "incredible track record at Mystic Park over 11 years, growing shuttle riders and licence revenues to Alpine Community Plantations by in excess of 25 per cent over the past 12 months".
He said he was faced with the prospect of losing 21 staff members as a result of the council's vote.
"They've got families, mortgages, so we're doing what we can to help them through that situation.
"The gut wrenching feeling is we've built something quite substantial there."
Marc McConnachie, who was part of a Bright social enterprise group that also submitted a tender for management of Mystic Park, feared residents who used the park would be priced out of it.
"The shire make it out like it's accessible to all, but the immediate people around me and the community definitely know you have to pay for it through the nose to the points where our kids aren't even doing it," he said.
"It's a commercial enterprise, they've got to pour it in and make it back somehow. As it stands at the moment is, I believe it's one of the higher park prices in Australia and it can only go up if that's the case."
HVP Plantations northern region general manager Mick Evans said the company welcomed Alpine Council's decision to establish ongoing operating arrangements for Mystic Park.
"Our work with council and community has enabled a terrific range of outdoor activities for residents and visitors for over a decade," he said.
"We look forward to Mystic's coexistence of plantation forestry and recreation to continue."
Cr Forsyth thanked Blue Dirt for its maintenance and shuttle services at Mystic Park.
"Blue Dirt has continually demonstrated great professionalism in their operations of Mystic Park," he said.
"Their work to maintain smooth delivery is to be commended."
Elevation Parks' contract is due to commence on July 1, with Blue Dirt to continue maintenance and shuttle provision until then.
