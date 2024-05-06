Players using their heads on concussion

When it was revealed earlier this year that community leagues and clubs would have to abide by 21-day concussion protocols, there was a feeling among many in the football landscape that it would be a difficult policy to police.
It may be true that it's an added challenge for leagues and clubs to negotiate, but there can be little doubt that players themselves are far more aware of the ongoing effects of concussion than they were five, 10 or 20 years ago.
Mitta United's Jarrod Hodgkin is Exhibit A.
Hodgkin, a Morris medallist and former star of the Ovens and Murray with both Wodonga and the Raiders, spoke to sport reporter Brent Godde about how being concussed in a small hit at training, after a crunching blow in a match earlier in the season, was a "lightbulb moment".
"You have to think of your health and your future and if I keep playing and get a few more concussions ... then I could have a problem that could have been avoided," he said.
Hodgkin's retirement comes as former Collingwood and Hawthorn AFL player Max Lynch completes a code switch after being medically retired last August due to ongoing concussion issues during his seven-season career at the elite level.
Lynch, who was a talented junior soccer player before focusing on Aussie Rules, has returned to the Albury Wodonga Football Association, playing for Boomers FC, with captain Nick Brown telling Andrew Moir he's proving a "real handful" for opposition sides.
It's good to see these men using their heads and putting their long-term health first.
We wish them all the best for the future.
