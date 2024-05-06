The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bold plan revealed: How resort and water park could bridge gap for Lake Hume

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists cross the Bethanga Bridge into NSW with Bellbridge in the background. A master plan has proposed having a dedicated bridge across Lake Hume for riders, runners and walkers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Cyclists cross the Bethanga Bridge into NSW with Bellbridge in the background. A master plan has proposed having a dedicated bridge across Lake Hume for riders, runners and walkers. Picture by James Wiltshire

A bridge for cyclists and pedestrians, a resort and a water play park are priorities put forward for Lake Hume in a master plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.