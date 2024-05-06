Bold plan revealed: How resort and water park could bridge gap for Lake Hume

A bridge for cyclists and pedestrians, a resort and a water play park are priorities put forward for Lake Hume in a master plan.
The blueprint also calls for lobbying to have Lake Hume classified as a recreational area under Victorian law so that houseboats, a restaurant vessel and water taxi services are allowed to operate.
The Activating Lake Hume Masterplan is the work of Melbourne consultants Urban Enterprise which was engaged by Towong Council to explore tourism, economic and social opportunities for the body of water.
A final version of the document was adopted by the council at its last meeting and it followed a draft edition attracting 28 responses.
A new pedestrian and cyclist bridge across the lake is among the eye-catching proposals.
It is envisaged it would be built alongside the landmark 752-metre Bethanga Bridge that connects the Lake Hume Village to Bellbridge.
The crossing would be part of a trail around the lake that would incorporate links to Tallangatta, the High Country Rail Trail in Victoria and a path proposed between Albury and the Hume Dam wall.
The resort is earmarked for land north of the Bethanga Bridge's eastern end, although other sites around Bellbridge are also flagged.
The consultants contrast their idea with the Lake Hume Resort by stating "the Bellbridge Lakeside Resort will differentiate from the current offering and provide a contemporary, mid-level integrated resort offering with hotel-style rooms".
An inflatable play course, akin to Lake Mulwala's splash park, is also mooted along with a floating wharf to allow for the mooring of water craft and a floating restaurant.
Towong mayor Andrew Whitehead acknowledged the proposals would require government assistance.
"It's about putting in for and then getting funding to make some of them happen," Cr Whitehead said.
"It's probably not something where we could do a lot of these with ratepayers' funds alone."
Cr Whitehead said the houseboats concept, pursued unsuccessfully by former Albury councillor Murray King, had attracted residential support.
"It's something that came through the community consultation, people could see that it would be a bit of a unique thing for people to have that experience," he said.
However, Cr Whitehead said the top priority was the construction of an $8 million boathouse at Bellbridge.
The council has a funding submission before the federal government for the development which is seen as a key to bringing the community together and attracting visitors.
Bellbridge no longer has a milk bar, so it is hoped, in addition to having a cafe, the boathouse will sell food staples.
The master plan also canvasses the potential for further residential growth at Bellbridge with an area to the north of the village being considered for development.
However, Cr Whitehead played down the prospect of major growth, given the hilliness which limits lot sizes.
"Bellbridge isn't going to become Thurgoona or something like that, because you just can't fit the same amount of houses," he said.
"It will still have that small country village feel but hopefully it can get added to and we end up with some brilliant views of the lake (from homes)."
